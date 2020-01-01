ISL Transfers: Tiri joins champions ATK

The Spanish defender has agreed to sign for the reigning ISL champions...

Tiri is set to rejoin his former club after breaking ties with , Goal can confirm.

The Spanish defender had agreed to a pre-contract with Kerala Blasters in February but the talks eventually broke down after the two-time finalists requested Tiri to take a pay-cut owing to financial constraints brought about by the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

With Agustin Iniguez leaving ATK due to personal problems, the three-time champions were on the lookout of an overseas defender. It is likely that Victor Mongil will also depart. With Tiri making himself available, the Sanjeev Goenka co-owned franchise had no qualms in bringing him onboard.

The Spaniard was part of the ISL-winning ATK side in 2016 and has been a part of since 2017. He can marshal the backline with elan and is also comfortable on the ball. He also has a good left foot which helps him start attacks from the back.

ATK coach Antonio Habas prefers to set his team up in a 3-5-2 formation and Tiri is expected to slot in at the heart of defence with Pritam Kotal and Sumit Rathi on either side. They have also signed Subhasish Bose from .

The Red-and-Whites boasted a stringent backline as they let in only 19 goals in 21 matches in the previous edition of the (ISL). With Tiri joining the ranks, their defence will be further strengthened ahead of the 2020-21 season wherein they are expected to represent in the .