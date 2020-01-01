Tired Martial is giving Man Utd everything - Solskjaer

The French attacker has been criticised in some circles but his manager believes he's giving his all during a busy period

boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has defended Anthony Martial following recent performances, claiming he's been asked to play too much in recent weeks.

Former Red Devil Paul Ince slammed Martial's showing in a recent 0-0 draw against Wolves as he compared the 24-year-old to a fizzy drink that's gone flat.

Martial has scored one goal in his last six appearances in all competitions and Solskjaer stressed the Frenchman is rightly fatigued but continues to give his all for the club as they look for goals in the wake of an injury to Marcus Rashford.

“He's giving us everything. I think he's started the last eight games in this month, and he's running probably 20 per cent more than what he did when I came here," Solskjaer said.

“That shift goes with all the other players as well, by the way. So it's not just mental robustness and tactical, it's that physical side we've had to work with, because they are making strides. But the difference in that, compared to when I came in, the squad weren't right.

“Well we'll give him [Martial] more support, give him rest when he deserves it. If he does have that rest, if he plays a little bit less - because he's been asked to play too much as well, especially now when Marcus is injured - as a striker, if you don't just get there that split second, that's a big, massive difference.

“I've praised him, I've sat down with him and I'm delighted with him. I know that he's tired, but he's never ever dodged a training session. He's training, he's available for every game, so I’m delighted with the boy.”

Martial has been the subject of a string of criticism this season with Roy Keane claiming in January after a loss to that the player simply isn't good enough for United.

"Anthony Martial has come to Manchester United and the big strikers score in the big moments, but his miss sums up his career at the club - excellent build-up play, but you have to hit the target," Keane said on Sky Sports.

"No excuses. The big strikers who are remembered by the supporters hit the target and the back of the net, and that’s why that guy is not quite good enough for Manchester United.

"That moment summed him up."