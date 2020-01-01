Timo Werner release clause: How much would RB Leipzig star transfer cost Liverpool, Chelsea or Man Utd?

The Germany forward has been linked with some of Europe's biggest clubs and could be on the move this summer

Timo Werner is one of the hottest properties on the transfer market thanks to his prolific scoring rate in the .

The forward has netted over 20 goals in three of the past four seasons and, in 2019-20, has already broken his own personal best for a solitary campaign.

, , and have all been tipped to make a summer move for the striker, who has admitted that he is particularly flattered by talk of a transfer to Anfield.

"Liverpool is the best team in the world at the moment and when you're linked with this team, it makes me very proud," Werner told Viasport.

"It's a pleasure but I know Liverpool have a lot of good players and I have to improve myself, to learn much more things to get on this level to play there."

Werner's form in Germany and the has proven that he has the ability to play for Europe's top clubs, while his release clause makes him an appealing target for many teams.

What is Timo Werner's release clause?

Bayern's decision to weigh up their options and not pull the trigger on a move in 2019 allowed RB Leipzig to commit him to a new deal and make Werner's release clause €60 million (£52m/$64m).

Unlike in , release clauses are not obligatory in Germany, but RB Leipzig allowed Werner to insert one into his contract to ensure that he would sign a new deal and avoid allowing him to leave on a free transfer at the end of the 2019-20 season.

Werner does not know why Bayern Munich did not decide to make a move for him in 2019, but is pleased that he stayed around Leipzig for another season to learn under new head coach Julian Nagelsmann.

"I can't answer what motivated Bayern back then," he told Bild. "I am happy and satisfied that I extended my contract here and played in Leipzig this season.

"In my eyes I have developed further under Julian Nagelsmann and have matured as a personality and taken on more responsibility.

"I am totally grateful for that. I really appreciate what I have at RB Leipzig and would therefore never say: 'I have to get out of here!'"

When does Timo Werner's release clause expire?

Werner signed a new RB Leipzig contract in August 2019, agreeing a new deal until the end of the 2022-23 season.

However, the Germany forward is not expected to see out the full duration of his RB Leipzig contract due to his €60 million release clause.

The release clause in Werner's contract is due to expire on June 15, according to Sky Germany.

The coronavirus pandemic has greatly impacted finances in football as well as clubs' plans for this summer's transfer market, with contract expiry dates and other documents set to be changed to accommodate for seasons being extended beyond June 30.

As a result, Werner's contract may be amended to allow for more time for clubs to activate his release clause.

Which club will Timo Werner join?

Werner has ruled out a move to Bayern Munich, saying that he sees himself leaving the Bundesliga when he takes the next step in his career.

The 24-year-old has been linked with Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United and is eager to test himself in another league.

"Bayern are a great club, we don't need to talk about it, and Hansi Flick has proven this season he is a really good head coach," Werner told Bild.

"But if a move were to become an issue at some point, I would be more tempted by a move abroad than a move to Bayern.

"It's just that the challenge of another league would appeal to me a little more than a move within the Bundesliga.

"Of course, it also important that mutual respect is there as much as possible. That's why I chose RB Leipzig at the time, and why I would choose the club for [the] next step as one where I would get that feeling."

Former RB Leipzig head coach Ralf Rangnick is now the head of sport and development at Red Bull and believes that when Werner leaves, he would be perfectly suited to a team like Liverpool who play fast, attacking football.

"The league is less important, but the club, from a purely hypothetical point of view, I would better see him in good hands with a club that is not necessarily defined by ball possession football," Rangnick told Bild.

"Since Timo has made progress under Julian Nagelsmann, his most important weapons, however, are the quick switching movement and his powerful finish.

"Therefore, he would rather fit a club like Liverpool, which is similar to our style of play, but I would prefer him to stay here."

RB Leipzig are keen to keep him for another season after succeeding last summer, but may find it difficult to stop teams activating his release clause.