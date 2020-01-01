Everton v Manchester United

'Time for Henderson to replace him' - De Gea howler at Everton leaves Man Utd fans reeling

The Spaniard made a huge mistake in the opening minutes at Goodison Park to gift Dominic Calvert-Lewin an easy opening goal

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea thrust himself into the headlines on Sunday as he made a huge error in his side's Premier League clash with Everton.

With barely three minutes on the clock, the Spaniard hesitated on the ball and ended up kicking a clearance straight into the onrushing Dominic Calvert-Lewin. 

The in-form Toffees forward deflected the ball into the net to give the home side an early lead at Goodison Park.

    His error left him as a target for fans' ire and amusement, with plenty pointing out it wasn't his first mistake of the season.

    Shortly after the opening goal, De Gea made a fine save to prevent Calvert-Lewin adding a quickfire second.

    It wasn't lost on many that De Gea's error bore some similarity to a mistake made by Liverpool's Loris Karius in the 2018 Champions League final against Real Madrid, as the German passed the ball directly into the path of Karim Benzema to open the scoring.

    The incident attracted focus on De Gea's future both for his club and at international level.

    Dean Henderson has impressed on loan at Sheffield United this season, while Spain face a goalkeeping dilemma ahead of Euro 2020 with De Gea out of form and Kepa Arrizabalaga out of the team at Chelsea.

