Gladbach striker Thuram takes a knee after scoring in Bundesliga amid ongoing protests in U.S.

Marcus Thuram offered his support amid the ongoing protests in the United States as the striker got down on one knee in a nod to the fight against police brutality and racism.

The U.S. has seen protests spark across the country in the aftermath of the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor in Minneapolis and Louisville, respectively.

Both Floyd and Taylor, who were African-American, were killed by police, becoming the latest deaths in a country that has seen a number of similar incidents in recent years.

In addition to the killings of Floyd and Taylor, America is also reeling from the death of Ahmaud Arbery, who was killed by father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael while jogging in Brunswick, Georgia on February 28.

The McMichaels have been arrested on May 7 after an extensive social media campaign unfolded following the release of video concerning Arbery's death.

Floyd's killing, meanwhile, is the most recent catalyst, with police officer Derek Chauvin being charged with third-degree murder several days after video emerged of him kneeling on Floyd's neck for several minutes.

In the leadup and aftermath of Chauvin's arrests, protests broke out throughout the country, with those ongoing gatherings often leading to standoffs between citizens and police with destruction of property and looting also becoming part of the story.

The protests come years after former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick attempted to bring attention to the issues of racism and police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem, with the former San Francisco 49ers star now out of the sport as a result.

In the years since, taking a knee has become a symbol of that protest, with Megan Rapinoe among those to take part in the protests - and after scoring a goal against Union Berlin in a 4-1 win, Thuram made a statement of his own by taking a knee.

The son of former French star Lilian Thuram scored the second of his side's four goals in the 41st minute before adding another strike in the 59th minute.

The forward has scored 14 goals for Borussia Monchengladbach this season, his first since making the move to from French side

Gladbach sit third in the with Sunday's win