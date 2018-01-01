Three Galacticos to feature in the mobile app version of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

For a limited time, fans of the animated series can enjoy the game by adding the three Galacticos in their squad.

If you were fans of the legendary animated series featuring Oliver and Benji in Captain Tsubasa, you have probably have download and played the Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team game on your mobile at some point.

However, if you have not yet tried Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team, perhaps it's time to install the application on your smartphone, because you will get to enjoy the game with the likes of three Galácticos who made history at various occasions in the past decade: Roberto Carlos, Morientes and Guti.

For a limited time only, KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced the addition of Roberto Carlos, Morientes and Guti to the list of players in a simulation game on Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team.

The collaboration, which ends on December 28th, will allow gamers to add the players to their teams through the World Football Legends: Los Galácticos. As confirmed, Morientes will have a special technique called ‘Spain’s Wild Eagle’, leveraging his ability to dominate of penalties.

In regards to Guti, his magic technique is the "magic pass", granted his ability to be considered as an expert in plays in the center of the pitch. Finally, Brazilian Roberto Carlos enters Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team with the magic technique of ‘the Devilish left leg’.

In this special Transfer, after the third step (three 10 Transfers), players can do a 10 Transfer entirely for free. Plus, each 10 Transfer comes with bonus items such as Black Balls (SSR) and Legendary Drills that can be used to power up and evolve players. Fans will not want to miss out on this chance to get amazing players that truly bring the world of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team to life.

As we said, the event is temporary, but allows you to get all three players for free. Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team is now available on iOS and Android.

About Captain Tsubasa:

Article continues below

Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team is a simulation game based on the classic world-famous football manga series, Captain Tsubasa, by KLabGames for iOS and Android devices. Players have the opportunity to train legends like Tsubasa, Misaki, Hyuga and all the other fan favorites from the series to build their own dream team.

Even after the end of the first series, the story continued to evolve through new works focused on the evolution of the main character Tsubasa Ozora. The popularity of the series continued to grow with Captain Tsubasa Rising Sun, which is currently appearing in the 'Grand Jump' manga magazine from Shueisha.

Sales have surpassed 70 million in Japan alone, but Captain Tsubasa's fame has crossed international borders having been translated and published in more than 20 languages worldwide, capturing the hearts of football fans all across the globe.