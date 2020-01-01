Thomas Partey’s penalty miss gifts Real Madrid Spanish Super Cup

The Ghanaian midfielder could not make his spot kick go in which proved crucial in handing the title to Atleti’s bitter city rivals

Thomas Partey failed to convert his penalty as succumbed to a 4-1 shootout loss to in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday in Jeddah after a goalless 120 minutes

Los Rojiblancos progressed by seeing off 3-2 within regular time in the semis.

Having received a yellow card in that tie, Partey did so this time again in the 75th minute.

Real also had Federico Valverde sent off in extra time for two bookable offences.

When it came down to penalties, Saul Niguez missed Atleti’s first kick followed by Partey and this gave their city rivals the advantage with Sergio Ramos dispatching the final spot-kick.

Thomas still put in a solid performance regardless of the setback, providing a high 94 touches, 53 accurate passes (77%), two key passes and one shot on target.

The 26-year old Ghanaian also successfully played five out of nine long balls, completed all his three dribbles and also won six of 10 ground duels while having 100% success in aerial duels.

Diego Simeone’s men return to action on Saturday when they travel to with the hope of cutting the five-point deficit they have in third place to leaders Barcelona.