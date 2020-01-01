Thomas Partey's father talks up relationship with Andre Ayew in new Ghana role

The Atletico Madrid ace has been backed to succeed as Black Stars' first vice-captain

Jacob Partey, father of midfielder Thomas, believes his son is up to the task assisting attacker Andre Ayew as the first vice-captain of 's national team.

New Black Stars coach CK Akonnor has made some changes to the team's leadership order, replacing Milan defender Kwadwo Asamoah with reported target Thomas while maintaining Ayew as the main skipper.

-based shot-stopper, Richard Ofori who plies his trade with , has been appointed as second vice-captain in the new regime.

“Partey is a calm guy and he has exhibited it at the camp. I’m sure he will be able to work with his captain, Dede Ayew," Jacob told Bryt FM.

“My son is very humble, he respects his leaders and I’m sure that calmness will prevail for the entire [period]."

Partey made his international debut for Ghana in 2016 and went on to play for the Black Stars at the 2017 and 2019 (Afcon) tournaments.

"It is a big honour to be chosen for this position in the national team," the 27-year-old posted in an appreciation message on social media.

"Thanks to the technical team for making me one of the leaders of our beloved national team.

"We will keep working hard to help this great football nation.

"Congrats to my colleagues Andre Ayew and Richard Ofori as well.

"Together we stand. God bless our homeland Ghana."

Ghana are reportedly on the verge of concluding an agreement with African champions about a friendly fixture, a match that could welcome Partey into his new role.

Should the arrangement fall through, the Black Stars are sure to return to action in an Afcon qualifying double-header against Sudan in November.

"The technical team of the senior national team, the Black Stars, upon a broad consultation, has maintained Andre Ayew as captain of the side," the GFA published on their official website on Sunday.

"The Swansea City attacker who led Ghana to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in , maintains his position as leader of the team despite changes in the technical realm of the senior national team.

"In a related development, Thomas Teye Partey of Atletico Madrid has been appointed as 1st vice-captain while Richard Ofori steps in as 2nd vice-captain.

"The trio will lead the team as the Black Stars go through the remaining Africa Cup of Nation qualifiers as well as the qualifying games for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in and subsequent tournaments."

Partey's most outstanding moment in national colours came in 2017 when he registered a hat-trick in a 2018 World Cup qualifier away against Congo.