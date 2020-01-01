Thomas Partey’s Atletico Madrid fall at Eibar

The Ghana international was ever-present on the pitch for Los Rojiblancos once again, but his fine display was not enough for victory

Thomas Partey was part of the squad that suffered their third defeat of the season, losing 2-0 to on Saturday night.

Los Rojiblancos also witnessed a disappointing 4-1 penalty shootout loss to in the Spanish Super Cup final last weekend in Jeddah, Partey missing his spot-kick.

It never went going for Diego Simeone’s men again and it was Esteban Burgos and Edu Exposito that scored in either half for the hosts.

⏱ 76' [ 1-0 ] We're into the last 15 minutes. The lads are looking for the equaliser. Vamos! 💪



🔴⚪ #AúpaAtleti | ⚽ #EibarAtleti pic.twitter.com/cAbagsOBsZ — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) January 18, 2020

26-year old Partey came clean in the entire 90 minutes of this tie, avoiding going into the book, while he had a high 97 touches on the ball (the most of any player on the pitch) and 64 accurate passes (79%).

The Ghanaian midfielder also showed his prowess in the air once again, winning seven of eight aerial duels.

He made one tackle, two interceptions, three clearances and was not dribbled past.

Atleti remain in third place, tied on 35 points with . They switch to duty with a round of 32 clash away to Segunda Division side Cultural Leonesa on Thursday.