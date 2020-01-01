Thomas Partey: Ghana close chapter on injured Arsenal midfielder ahead of Sudan showdown

The West Africans will be without their deputy captain for the upcoming Afcon 2022 qualifying matches

have dropped any hope of having the services of midfielder Thomas Partey for an upcoming 2022 (Afcon) qualifying double-header against Sudan.

The 27-year-old suffered a thigh injury in The Gunners’ 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday, leading to his substitution at half-time.

On Monday, Goal exclusively reported the Odumase-Krobo-born player will be unable to join up with his national squad for the upcoming internationals. The Ghana Football Association (GFA), meanwhile, failed to close the door on the possibility of having their man, stating on Tuesday they were waiting for official communication from Arsenal to decide the fate of the former Atletico Madrid man.

“Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has been ruled out of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan,” the GFA announced on their official website on Wednesday.

“The Arsenal stalwart was on Sunday, replaced at half time by Daniel Ceballos during their Premier League game against at the Emirates.

“Arsenal have confirmed that the player picked up a minor sprain in his ankle and would require treatment in London. As a result, Partey, will not travel to Accra for the double-header against Sudan as he continues his treatment in North London.

“Partey was included in coach CK Akonnor’s 23-man squad to face Sudan in the 2021 Afcon qualifiers, but the injury has ruled him out of the two games.

“The game is scheduled for the Cape Coast stadium on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 16: 00 GMT.

“We wish Thomas a speedy recovery.”

Partey’s confirmed absence is the latest setback for Ghana who have been rocked by some other withdrawals from coach CK Akonnor’s original 23-man squad summoned.

USA-based right-back Harrison Afful has reportedly pulled out of the double-header on the request of club side , while -based Mubarak Wakaso is also said to have withdrawn from Akonnor’s squad due to club commitments.

U21 winger Jamie Leweling has rejected a call-up to the Black Stars, having been invited for the first time, while Real Mallorca midfielder Iddrisu Baba Mohammed has been sidelined by injury.

Ghana host Sudan on Thursday and travel for the reverse fixture five days later.