‘This season is going to be better than last year’ – Fred makes bold Man Utd promise

The Brazilian midfielder admits that he and those around him endured a tough time in 2018-19, but he is expecting better from the Red Devils this term

midfielder Fred has boldly declared that both he and the Red Devils as a collective will be “better than last season” when the 2019-20 campaign gets underway.

Improvement across the board is required at Old Trafford.

Another testing spell in 2018-19 saw Jose Mourinho relieved of his managerial duties, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appointed in his place.

The Norwegian oversaw an impressive resurgence initially as caretaker boss, but results took a slide after he was rewarded with a permanent three-year contract in March.

Too many players are considered to have disappointed as United stumbled their way to a sixth-place finish in the Premier League, with Fred among those to have flopped.

The international is, however, adamant that, with further fresh faces having been brought on board over the summer, the Red Devils will be more competitive this time around.

He told Inside United ahead of an opening clash against on Sunday: “My first season was a bit difficult,” he said.

“The first year is always a little bit difficult, a year of adaptation, and, moreover, we had a season that wasn’t too strong in terms of the Premier League.

“But now I’m more used to the league and I’ve been working hard. I’ve talked to the manager and backroom staff, and this season is going to be better than last season. I’m sure it is going to be very successful.”

Fred is determined to ensure that he repays the faith shown in him by Solskjaer.

He figured prominently in United’s pre-season preparations, but only after being granted leave in order to get married.

The 26-year-old added: “I’m really happy to have got married and, thanks to Manchester United, I was able to get my whole family together with my wife on the day.

“That was a really important day for me, for all of us, and I’m very happy.

“I had a chat with Mr Ole and he was cool for being so understanding. He was really attentive to my needs and I was allowed to come out of training to go on and get married.

“I did end up joining the team a bit late [on tour], but I was already training beforehand, so I’m in shape.”