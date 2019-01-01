'This club will always come back' - Solskjaer says Man Utd will soon compete for titles again

It has been six years since the Red Devils last won the Premier League, but the Norwegian insists they won't have to wait for much longer

boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists his young side will soon be back competing for titles once more.

The Red Devils have rarely challenged for the Premier League since they lifted the league title for a 20th time in Sir Alex Ferguson’s final season in charge in 2013.

They finished second under Jose Mourinho in 2018 but were 19 points behind runaway champions .

Mourinho was sacked later that year after an inconsistent start to the 2018-19 season and replaced by former United striker Solskjaer, who led the club to a sixth place finish.

The Norwegian has pledged to rebuild the team around the club’s young players, but having a youthful side has, perhaps unsurprisingly, led to some inconsistent performances.

The Red Devils are currently seventh in the Premier League having won four, drawn four and lost four of their opening 12 games.

Solskjaer, though, insists it will not be long before the team develops into a side capable of challenging the likes of and Manchester City.

“I am quietly confident,” Solskjaer told the club’s official website. “The thing is, it is not about confidence, or being arrogant, or being cocky, or thinking that my way is the right way. It is about doing what you believe in.

“I believe in what I am doing at the moment. I believe in what I always did as a player, which was to listen to the gaffer and then do my best. Now, what I believe in is young players and giving players a chance.

"We know we are going through a difficult period at the moment but we will come good. Because this club will always come back as long as we do it the right way.

"Everybody who has been at Manchester United knows it is a family. It is not about ego and it is not about me. Sir Alex always used to say 'there is no I in team' and he is so right. Now we have got a group that wants to give absolutely everything for the shirt. It will take time, but we are getting there.”