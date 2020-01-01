Thierry Henry explains why he signed Wanyama for Montreal Impact

The former Arsenal striker reveals in details what attracted him to sign the Harambee Stars midfielder from Spurs

coach Thierry Henry has revealed why he signed Victor Wanyama from Hotspur.

The Kenyan captain finally ended his stay with the North London club after he joined the Canadian outfit on a free transfer as a Designated Player on a three-year deal on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old midfielder joined his new teammates for his first training session on Thursday, before his official presentation to the media.

Wanyama was then asked, as usual, to don the Montreal jersey to allow the photographers to take a few shots after the question period.

But when asked to turn around to show the name on the back of the jersey, he politely refused, adding, “It's just the name in front of the jersey that counts.”

For Henry, who was watching everything from the back of the room, behind the media, a smile was inevitable.

[Wanyama] made me laugh when he said that yesterday [Thursday], but it's the truth,” Henry is quoted by the club’s official website.

“He talked about the collective. The most important thing is what you have in front, not behind. It's the name for TV, to recognise the player. He knows his name, so he didn't have to turn around.

“We don't yet know how he will manage; we'll see when he's in the field. Everyone knows Victor thanks to his passages with , in before and with another team whose name I will not say.

“He is a powerful player in duels, calm and able to balance a formation both defensively and offensively.”

The team to which Thierry Henry was referring is obviously Tottenham, an eternal rival of , the team with which the Impact head coach had his best years as a player.

The two men had talked to each other before the signing and, as Wanyama said, he trusted the coach and the project.

Wanyama will not be traveling with the Impact to Dallas for Saturday's game but will be eligible for the first leg of the Concacaf quarter-finals on Tuesday, March 10 against CD Olimpia at the Olympic Stadium.