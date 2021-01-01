Thiago snubbed La Liga offers to make 'easy' Liverpool call and is 'very happy' at Anfield

The Spain international received several approaches when an exit door opened at Bayern Munich, but he opted to head for England

Thiago Alcantara has revealed that he snubbed offers from La Liga in order to move to Liverpool, with the Spain international “very happy” on the back of an “easy decision”.

Several approaches were made for the classy playmaker when an exit door swung open at Bayern Munich in the summer of 2020.

The former Barcelona star carefully mulled those over before settling on a big career call, with the opportunity to link up with the Premier League champions at Anfield proving too good to turn down.

What has been said?

Thiago told AS: “I had options to return (to Spain), but it was clear to me. Leaving Bayern was so I could live the experience of the Premier League, a very competitive league.

“When I got the call from the coach (Jurgen Klopp) and the club, it was an easy decision to choose the destination.

“But it was difficult to choose whether I really wanted to leave Bayern. In the end it happened and I am very happy.

“It is a change of country, club, stadium and you have the expectation, not only of seeing the fans in the stadium - and it will be beautiful to see Anfield full - but also the experience of learning, day by day, about this new country.”

How has Thiago fared at Liverpool?

The 2020-21 campaign has been a testing one for all concerned at Anfield, with a season that promised so much still in danger of fizzling out.

Thiago has faced his fair share of criticism in England, with many accusing him of slowing the Reds down and forcing them to change their ways.

Niggling injuries and a bout of Covid-19 have done his cause few favours, but encouraging signs have been offered of late by a man who has taken in 19 appearances across all competitions.

The bigger picture

Thiago is in the process of trying to help Liverpool turn a corner and wrap up a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Klopp’s men are also chasing down Champions League glory, with an eagerly-anticipated quarter-final clash with Real Madrid next on the agenda.

There is plenty of history between the Reds and Blancos, with a memorable final played out between the pair in 2018, and Thiago is looking forward to facing some familiar faces, including international team-mate Sergio Ramos.

He has added: “It's great to play with Sergio. The years go by and you keep learning from him, he keeps evolving, he still wants to compete, his main feature is this ambition, this struggle.

“He passes it on to us in the national team and we can learn from a guy who, even with so much success and with so much recognition in football, still wants more. I love having Sergio in the national team as a team-mate and, when we are rivals, then he will be my rival."

