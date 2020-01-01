Thiago calls for end to ‘crazy’ coronavirus delay in Germany as Bayern prepare to face Union Berlin

While other leading divisions across Europe and around the world have shut down, Bundesliga fixtures are due to go ahead as planned this weekend

midfielder Thiago Alcantara has called for an end to the “crazy” delays in which are yet to see action shut down amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

All other leading divisions in Europe have now entered a period of enforced postponement.

The Premier League, which is initially breaking through to April 3, has become the latest to put containment measures in place when it comes to Covid-19.

More teams

, , and the Eredivisie had already reached that stage.

UEFA has also brought an immediate end to and competition, while the 2020 season in America has been brought to an early halt.

Several players and coaches of teams around the world have tested positive for coronavirus, including Juventus defender Daniele Rugani, Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

Authorities in Germany are, however, yet to take decisive action of their own, with Monday's clash between and the only fixture to have been called off thus far - as confirmed by Bremen's mayor Andreas Bovenschulte.

That means remaining fixtures are due to go ahead as planned this weekend behind closed doors, with Thiago among those left baffled as to how such serious health concerns can be ignored.

He has posted on Twitter: “This is crazy. Please stop fooling around and land on reality.

“Let's be honest, there are much more important priorities than any sport.”

This is crazy. Please stop fooling around and land on reality. Let's be honest, there are much more important priorities than any sport. — Thiago Alcantara (@Thiago6) March 13, 2020

As things stand, Bayern are due to take in a trip to Union Berlin on Saturday.

The club’s CEO, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, has confirmed that plans are being put in place to head for the German capital.

He has said: “There is a decision about tomorrow's matchday. Our match is on.

“The Champions League match next week has been cancelled. UEFA has informed us that the entire matchday will be postponed across Tuesday and Wednesday.”

Bayern had been due to welcome to the Allianz Arena for the second leg of a last-16 encounter that they currently lead 3-0 on aggregate.

That game will not go ahead, but the reigning German champions will face Union.

Article continues below

No supporters are due to be in attendance at that fixture, with Rummenigge requesting that none travel to congregate outside the ground – as followers did to toast their European victory over .

He added: “Please do not come to Berlin. Please do not meet in front of the stadiums.

“These are all contacts that we must prevent so that the virus does not spread quickly.”