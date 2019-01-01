'They made me the player I am now' - Olmo leaves door open to Barcelona return

Despite never making a senior appearance for the Blaugrana, the Dinamo Zagreb ace said his time at the club's academy shaped his career

academy product Dani Olmo did not rule out a return to Camp Nou after his impressive form for led to speculation that the Spanish champions could seek to re-sign him.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder has scored two goals in six league appearances for Dinamo this season, but it was his performances in 's European Under-21 Championship triumph that helped propel him into contention for a transfer to .

Olmo netted three times to help Spain's young squad lift the trophy this summer and his form in big games has continued in the , with four goals in nine appearances for a Dinamo side still in contention to reach the knockout stages.

Asked whether his displays might carry him back to Spain, Olmo told SPORT: "I hope I can come back, but we've just started the season really well.

"We're doing well in the Champions League. There are two games left and we depend on ourselves to get through. There's a lot of work to be done.

"The Champions League is a shop window for all young players, especially if you're in a smaller league like ."

Olmo did not make a first-team appearance for Barcelona before joining Dinamo as a 17-year-old, but he paid tribute to the training academy at La Masia for giving him strong foundations.

On the speculation over a possible transfer back to Catalonia, Olmo said: "We will see what happens.

"I don't close the door on any club, but I'm a Dinamo player, what happens with Dinamo, we will see.

"Barcelona's style: touch, movement - that's added to what I have learned in Croatia.

"They've made me the player I am now."

Olmo was handed his first senior cap for Spain on Friday as Robert Moreno's side romped to a 7-0 qualifying win over Malta.

With La Roja already safely through to next year's tournament, the Dinamo starlet could earn a second successive appearance in another international fixture against Romania on Monday.