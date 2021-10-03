'They had lot of chances' – Liverpool’s Salah claims Manchester City draw was a fair result

The Egypt international is contented with the Reds’ result against Pep Guardiola’s Citizens in Sunday’s blockbuster English topflight fixture

Mohamed Salah has voiced his satisfaction with Liverpool’s 2-2 draw against Manchester City in Sunday’s English Premier League showdown.

After a scoreless first-half at Anfield, Senegal international Sadio Mane put Jurgen Klopp’s men ahead a minute before the hour mark.

The lead last for just ten minutes as the Citizens restored parity through Phil Foden who was teed up by Gabriel Jesus.

In the 76th minute, the Reds regained their lead through Salah. The former AS Roma star dribbled through the visitors’ backline before drilling a shot past goalkeeper Ederson.

Kevin De Bruyne went on to equalise in the 81st minute as Pep Guardiola’s team picked a point on the road.

Even at the result which denied Klopp’s team a place at the summit of the English topflight log, the two-time African Player of the Year winner stated it was a ‘fair’ outcome.

“Yeah, I have to be fair – yeah, I think they created a lot of chances, they keep the ball a lot,” Salah told Liverpool website.

“So, I wish I would say no, but it’s fair to say yes. They had a lot of chances and a draw is a good result for both.

“It’s hard when they keep the ball a lot. I think we played, first half, not really good but second half we played well. I think they had a few chances; we had as well. This is the result, so I have to accept it.

“I think they dominated the game from the beginning. We struggled in the first half but at least when we struggled it was 0-0.

“So second half, we talked in the dressing room after the first half, then I think we played good from the beginning of the second half.”

Although Klopp and Jordan Henderson are in awe of Salah’s effort, the 29-year-old has other ideas.

“I have to watch it to see,” he added. “I do remember it. It would be more special if it won the game, but it is what it is. It’s the result. I think it’s a good goal, nothing much to say.”

After the international window, Liverpool return to action on the road to Watford on October 16, while Manchester City square up against Burnley at home on the same day.