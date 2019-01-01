‘There is even more to come’, Sadio Mane warns Liverpool rivals

Jurgen Klopp’s men are four points clear above nearest title challengers and also remain a strong contender for the Champions League title this season

Sadio Mane has warned Liverpool opponents that there is more to come from the club.

The Reds finished in the top four in the Premier League last season and were runners-up in the Champions League, although they failed to clinch a single trophy for their efforts.

Currently, the Anfield outfit are four points clear in the league log after winning 19 games, drawing three and losing once in 23 outings.

Also, they are enjoying a good run in the top European competition, having reached the round of 16 of the tournament.

However, the 26-year-old who believes the team has matured this season under Jurgen Klopp is confidence that there is still more to come from the side.

“We heard what some of the media were saying about us not starting off by playing as fast and exciting as last year, and we felt we weren’t at our best ourselves at times,” Mane told club website.

“The results have been there but we know we could have done more with some of our performances.

“We are very competitive but know there is even more to come, for sure. In many ways, the team is stronger and we have produced some very mature performances.

“Hopefully we will hit our top form when it matters most.”

Liverpool last won the Premier League in 1990 and the former Southampton player is looking forward to a change in fortune this season.

“I can’t wait to lift a trophy with Liverpool. I know the fans are desperate for us to win the Premier League,” he continued.

“It would be an amazing moment for the club. It has been far too long for a team the size of Liverpool.

“We believe we are heading in the right direction, but there are some very tough rivals – City were unbelievable last season and very strong again – but why not?”

Mane has forged a formidable partnership with Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah. They combined to score 91 goals for Liverpool last term.

In their last game against Crystal Palace, they were all on target to help the Reds claim a 4-3 victory and the winger is delighted with their productive combination.

“I think it just happened naturally [their connection]. “When you have players like Bobby and Mo they just make everything easier.

Article continues below

“We just seem to instinctively know each other’s movement and I think you can see that we enjoy playing together. We want to get even better and score even more goals. Our best is still to come.”

Mane who has scored ten goals this season in all competitions will hope to help Liverpool extend their lead in the log when they play host to Leicester City on Wednesday evening.