Theo Bongonda’s brace leads Onuachu’s Genk past St. Truiden

The winger of Congolese descent was on target twice as the Blue-White got an away victory over the Canaries in Saturday’s Belgian topflight encounter

Theo Bongonda was ’s hero having scored twice in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat of St. Truiden in a Belgian First Division A fixture.

Bongonda, 24, found the net on two occasions as unbeaten John van den Brom’s men cruised to their sixth win of the 2020-21 topflight campaign.

With just four minutes into the game, they took the lead through the winger of Congolese descent who fired an angled shot past goalkeeper Daniel Schmidt following a corner kick from Japanese forward Junya Ito.

Few minutes later, Joakim Maehle was on course to double the visitors’ advantage but his effort was saved by Schmidt.

St. Truiden drew level in the 28th minute courtesy of Yuma Suzuki thanks to a pass from Alexander Filippov. The visitors suffered a momentary setback as star player Dries Wouters was substituted for Kristian Thorstvedt due to an ankle injury.

A minute later, Bongonda completed his double with a sublime lob past the goalkeeper as the Canaries’ defenders were caught flatfooted. That effort was his first strike in three games.

The second half produced little spark owing to the scarcity of goals. international Paul Onuachu was presented with a chance to hand his team a two-goal advantage in the 55th minute, but his header was saved by goalkeeper Schmidt.

Despite pouring attacks from Kevin Muscat’s side who were reduced to 10 men following the expulsion of Steve De Ridder for a second caution, they were unable to produce a comeback as they lost their sixth game of the ongoing season.

While Bongonda saw all minutes of action, Onuachu saw 86 minutes of action before making way for Cote d’Ivoire’s Eboue Kouassi with Nigeria’s Cyriel Dessers an unused substitute.

For the hosts, Guinea's Ibrahima Sankhon was handed a starter's role but he was replaced in the 68th minute by Tatsuya Ito, while 's Seung-Woo Lee came in for Samuel Asamoah with nine minutes left to play.

's Samy Mmaee, Guinea's Mory Konate and Angola's Jonathan Buatu were not listed for the derby.

Thanks to this result, Genk sit in third place with 22 points from 12 games, while St. Truiden occupy the 15th spot having garnered nine points with a game less.

Despite representing at U19 and U21 levels, Bongonda is eligible to represent at senior level.