WTF

The UnstoppableYou challenge: Behind the scenes and funniest moments

Behind the scene bloopers

Combining football with challenges will always generate funny moments that are a delight to watch.

Our talents: Farah Jefry, Moe Sabri and Julian Funnybone, who joined Goal for the #unstoppableYou challenges by Power Horse, had their shares of funny and epic moments:

Watch it here:

Editors' Picks

Farah Jefry Pyramid challenge blooper:

 

2- Farah Jefry 2nd challenge blopper:

 

3-Moe Sabri's Cross bar challenge blooper: 

 

3-Moe Sabri's goalkeeping challenge:

 

Article continues below

5-Julian Funnybone on target challenge blooper: 

 

 