The lucky Saudi girl who walked onto the pitch as a player mascot at UEFA Champions League final

MasterCard gave a priceless surprise to the talented Basma!

Basma, a young Saudi girl, was one of the stars of the show at the UEFA final soccer match between FC and Hotspur FC played in Madrid.

The young lady could enjoy this marvellous experience after winning a priceless surprise, given by MasterCard.

Wearing a UEFA Champions League outfit, Basma waited with the players in the tunnel before emerging onto the field of Wanda Metropolitano. As a player mascot, she hold Liverpool's Sadio Mane hand and entered the pitch as the crowd was roaring.

See how excited basma was when she knew about her priceless surprise: