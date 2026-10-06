Saudi sides ruled the sixth round of Split 1 in the Kings League MENA. DR7, Rising Peaks and RA2 FC all picked up valuable wins to light up the race for a place in the final four. Morocco's Ultra Chmicha tasted defeat for the first time in the tournament, cranking up the tension in the standings with just three rounds left before the group stage wraps up.

RA2 FC produced the result of the night. Led by team president "Raed", they stunned Ultra Chmicha 7-6 to end the Moroccan side's unbeaten run. Marc Soroci proved pivotal, grabbing a hat-trick that featured the "double goal" courtesy of the star player card. "Raed" also tucked away the "president's penalty". With the score locked at 6-6 during the Matchball Mode phase, Diego Jimenez pounced on the decisive winner to seal victory for RA2 FC.

Saudi title-holders DR7, led by content creator "Derbaha", edged a tense battle with Egypt's Turbo to claim their fourth win of the season on penalties. Regular time finished 2-2 at the 36th minute, and the deadlock held through the first round of spot-kicks at 3-3, forcing a decisive second round. Eigokanindi slotted home the kick that won it, while goalkeeper Davy "Major" Nathan saved the final effort to steal the show. DR7's celebrations coincided with the official announcement of Khaled Al-Ghanam as the team's new vice-president. Turbo, meanwhile, swallowed a fourth defeat.

Rising Peaks kept their remarkable surge going. The Saudi outfit, led by content creator Abdulrahman Al-Shehri, hammered Jordan's 3BS 7-3 for a third straight win, with 3BS fronted by content creator "Absi". Abdullah Al-Maghribi was the undisputed star, bagging four goals including a "double goal" and the decisive winner during the Matchball Mode phase. The result confirmed a strong comeback for Rising Peaks after stumbling in the opening three rounds, while 3BS, who had shocked FWZ last week, slipped to a fourth defeat.

Kuwait's FWZ rediscovered their winning touch in stunning fashion. Shrugging off last week's loss, they thrashed Qatar's ABO FC 13-3 in a historic, record-breaking rout. Led by content creator "Fawaz", the Kuwaitis dominated from start to finish to pick up their fifth win of the season, posting the biggest victory and the highest goal tally in a single match in Kings League MENA history. FWZ converted the president's penalty and cashed in on "double goal" moments twice. ABO FC, under content creator "Abu Fallah", extended their slump to a fourth loss in a row, having opened the season with back-to-back wins.

Bakhira FC rounded off a strong display with a deserved 7-4 win over Jordan's Red Zone. The Moroccan side, led by team presidents Younes Zarou and Achraf Sabiri, got there thanks to Mahdi Qasem, who netted the "double goal" and the decisive winner. Red Zone, fronted by "Maherko", also converted the "president's penalty", but it wasn't enough. Bakhira collected their second win of the league stage. Red Zone suffered a third defeat.

Three rounds remain, on 9, 16 and 23 October, and the race for the final four now reaches its decisive phase before the quarter-finals kick off on 26 October. The format sees the first-placed team qualify straight for the semi-finals, while the sides from second to seventh fight it out in the quarter-finals. There, second and third face sixth and seventh, with fourth and fifth battling for the final semi-final ticket.

Split 1 of the Kings League MENA rolls on at the Kool Arena on Friday 9 October, when the seventh round gets under way. You can check match schedules and the latest updates on the Kings League MENA website.

Grab tickets for the seventh matchday of the first stage via theWebook platform. Fans across the region can follow every match for free through the personal broadcast channels of the Kings League MENA team presidents, plus the tournament's official channels on Kick, YouTube, TikTok and Twitch. MBC Group also covers the tournament live across the MENA region as official media partner through MBC Action and Shahid.