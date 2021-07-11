'The GOAT debate is over!' - Messi finally gets hands on elusive international title with Copa America triumph

The Albiceleste star was finally able to guide his country to glory in his fifth international final

After falling short so many times, Lionel Messi was finally able to get his hands on a senior international trophy with Argentina in Saturday's Copa America triumph over Brazil.

Argentina seized the lead in the first half through Angel Di Maria, who scored what turned out to be the game-winner as the left side of Brazil's defence fell asleep, allowing him to dart in and chip a helpless Ederson.

That goal paved the way for Messi to finally get his hands on that elusive trophy in what was his fifth major international final.

How did Messi do at the Copa America?

Messi finished the tournament level with Colombia's Luis Diaz for most goals with each player scoring four times.

The Barcelona star scored against Chile to open the tournament before wrapping up the group stage with a brace against Bolivia.

He added another in a 3-0 quarter-final win over Ecuador while also converting in Argentina's shootout triumph against Colombia in the semi-final.

Following the victory, Messi was recognised as the tournament's best player.

Following the game, there was plenty of reaction as Messi's legendary status was even further cemented.

'The GOAT debate is over!'

ARGENTINA HAVE DONE IT.



Copa America champions for the 15th time, and the first in the Lionel Messi era 🙌 pic.twitter.com/n9kqwqgqwz — Goal (@goal) July 11, 2021

Messi getting hoisted by his team-mates, this one's been a long time coming and nobody deserves it more. — Daniel Edwards 💚 (@DanEdwardsGoal) July 11, 2021

THERE ARE NO MORE ARGUMENTS AGAINST LIONEL MESSI’S GOAT CLAIM.



THE GOAT DEBATE IS OVER. pic.twitter.com/HkjSnv3ECM — MC (@CrewsMat19) July 11, 2021

Diego is somewhere smiling. — Jason Davis (@davisjsn) July 11, 2021

Lionel Messi waited his entire life for this moment. pic.twitter.com/T0vnMsI75H — Goal (@goal) July 11, 2021

The whole of the football world is happy for Messi. This was an odyssey with so many setbacks and disappointsments just to make it more sweeter and special. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) July 11, 2021

10/07/2016: Cristiano Ronaldo wins the first senior international trophy of his career



10/07/2021: Lionel Messi wins the first senior international trophy of his career



🔟 🤝 7️⃣ pic.twitter.com/7Ndy9XLkfE — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 11, 2021



Lionel Messi has finally won an international trophy with Argentina.



The GOAT debate is over. 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/xk1KzEy1bw — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) July 11, 2021 THIS is how Messi won a trophy with his country. THIS is how he completed football.



This is the GOAT of football. pic.twitter.com/ntLBmIdUrA — J. (@MessiIizer) July 11, 2021 Retweet for Messi, Like for Messi — Twitter Sports (@TwitterSports) July 11, 2021 I have never seen Messi this happy, NEVER. Give him a Ballon D’or, a Champions League, ANYTHING.. this is different. His dream is finally complete, he succeeded with his nation. — J. (@MessiIizer) July 11, 2021

