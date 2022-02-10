Andrew Robertson has played down Liverpool's title chances despite their "important" 2-0 victory over Leicester on Thursday night, insisting the gap at the top of the table is "still too big".

Liverpool picked up a comfortable home win against the Foxes thanks to a brace from Diogo Jota, moving back to within nine points of Premier League leaders City in the process.

Jurgen Klopp's side can cut that lead even further if they win their game in hand, and Robertson has called on the Reds to "keep putting pressure" on the reigning champions.

What's been said?

Pressed on whether Liverpool can wrestle the top-flight crown away from City come May, the Scottish left-back told BT Sport post-match: "The only way we can answer the questions is by getting results. The gap is still too big.

"We just have to keep putting pressure on them. We have to look after ourselves. It will be an exciting run-in hopefully as we are still fighting in four competitions."

Robertson added on the Reds' latest performance and Jota's contribution in the final third: "It is never comfortable against Leicester. But we took our chances at the right time.

"When you have people playing like Diogo Jota playing with that confidence you always believe they can score goals. It was an important win for us, a clean sheet and two goals. We move on now."

Robertson on Diaz

Jota ended up stealing the headlines on a night that saw Liverpool's £37.5 million ($51m) January signing Luis Diaz make his highly anticipated first start for the club.

The Colombian lined up on the left of the Reds' front three and caused Leicester plenty of problems with his pace and dribbling ability throughout the contest, eventually coming off to a standing ovation in stoppage time.

Robertson is used to linking up with Sadio Mane down the left flank, but has been impressed with what he's seen from Diaz so far and thinks the extra competition is only a good thing for the squad.

"My Spanish isn't great but we made it work today," he said of his understanding with the Porto star against Leicester.

"My partnership with Sadio Mane has been great over the last five years so he'll come back full of confidence after winning Afcon but we have options now. We have competition all over the park.

"In his first training session I saw him flying about and I thought 'he'll be OK here!' For his first start, I thought he was excellent today. I think the crowd really took to him."

