‘The game’s gone’ - Ampadu's red card for stamp on Bernardeschi in Italy vs Wales provokes split reaction

The Chelsea youngster was dismissed midway through the second half of the Euro 2020 encounter in Rome

Ethan Ampadu made unwanted history at Euro 2020 as he was sent off during Wales’ clash with Italy.

The Chelsea youngster, who spent last season at Sheffield United on loan, was late to a challenge with Federico Bernardeschi in the centre circle and was dismissed as a result.

He made unwanted history as he became the youngest player to be sent off via a straight red card in the history of the European Championship – and also the first at Euro 2020.

Nevertheless, the call was perceived to be a tight one by those watching on social media as it proved a split reaction between Twitter users.

What was said?

There was a large portion of those watching the game who defended the 20-year-old.

There were those, however, who felt the decision was fully justified.

You just can't tackle like that and get away with it 👀 #ITAWAL #Ampadu pic.twitter.com/RQBI4EZJ0Z — Daryl Foster (@DazzyFoster) June 20, 2021 Not sure why everyone is that shocked about Ampadu’s red card. Bit harsh in tryth but it’s understandable. — Sam Farley (@FarleyWrites) June 20, 2021 John Hartson's about 10 seconds away from the 'He didn't break his ankle, did he?' defence of Ethan Ampadu's foul. — Kris Voakes (@krisvoakes) June 20, 2021

Meanwhile, there were those who took a more moderate approach.

If VAR is happy that's a red for Ampadu then why didn't they send off James for the tackle on Veratti in the first half??



If we are all happy with a system that just says 'the ref is right', what's the point of having it? #ITAWAL #EURO2020 @EURO2020 — Hugh Woozencroft (@HughWoozencroft) June 20, 2021

