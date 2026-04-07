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The figures don’t lie… Neuer is struggling ahead of the Real Madrid clash

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich
Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
Champions League
M. Neuer
Spain
Germany

The veteran goalkeeper’s performance from set pieces is proving to be a problem for Bayern

Manuel Neuer, Bayern Munich’s captain and goalkeeper, has a disastrous record ahead of tonight’s clash with Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.

The Spanish newspaper Marca said ahead of the match: “The figures don’t lie… Bayern Munich’s first-choice goalkeeper has the worst save percentage among goalkeepers in Europe’s top five leagues who have played at least 17 matches: a meagre 58.7%.”

It added, quoting Sky Sports journalist Dujic Krichli, that among goalkeepers who have played more than 1,500 minutes in Europe’s top five leagues this season, only Paris Saint-Germain’s Lucas Chevalier has made fewer saves than Neuer.

It noted that Neuer’s performance has become increasingly inconsistent on set-pieces, explaining that this could pose a problem.

"Marca" explained that although Neuer needs to improve his performance in terms of save percentage and shots on target, as he currently ranks low among goalkeepers in Europe’s top five leagues, he remains an influential player in ball possession, with a pass accuracy of 91.8% in his own half and 45.3% in the opposition’s half.

LaLiga
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Girona crest
Girona
GIR
Bundesliga
St. Pauli crest
St. Pauli
FCP
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB

In any case, Neuer continues to enjoy the full support of his manager, Vincent Kompany, who says: “At 40, he’s still a youngster.”

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