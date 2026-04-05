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Real Madrid v FC Bayern München: Semi-final Second Leg - UEFA Champions League 2023/24Getty Images Sport
Ahmed Abdelhamid

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The European Clásico… What does history tell us about the clash between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich?

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich
Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
Champions League
Spain
Germany

Overcoming the Bavarian hurdle = a white crown

Real Madrid are preparing for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday, when they host Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabéu.

This clash holds special historical significance, as it is the biggest ‘El Clásico’ in the history of the Champions League, being the most frequently played fixture in the continental competition, with the two sides having met 28 times.

No other fixture comes close to this figure, followed by Real Madrid v Juventus with 22 matches, then Real Madrid v Manchester City, alongside Milan and Barcelona, with 17 matches each.

According to Real Madrid’s official website, the historical record leans slightly in favour of Los Blancos, who have scored 45 goals and conceded 42, securing 13 wins against Bayern compared to four draws and 11 victories for the Bavarian side.

Real Madrid have not lost in their last nine matches against Bayern Munich (seven wins and two draws), and have also managed to knock the German side out of the competition in their last four knockout encounters, including three in the semi-finals and one in the quarter-finals, all of which ended with the Royal side lifting the trophy.

Champions League
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB

The most recent of these encounters came on Real Madrid’s path to their 15th title, when Joselu scored two decisive goals in the dying minutes.

Read also: Mass
protests... Controversial comeback for Bayern Munich ahead of clash with Real

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