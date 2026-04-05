The absence of Uruguayan star Fede Valverde from Real Madrid’s line-up against Real Mallorca on Saturday played a very clear role in the 2-1 defeat in the 30th round of La Liga, according to an analysis published in the Spanish newspaper *Marca*.

Pablo Polo, a prominent journalist at the Madrid-based newspaper, argued that Valverde’s influence extends beyond his goals and his ability to get into the penalty area; it also stems from the leadership he brings to a team that lacks a captain on the pitch, and perhaps off it too.

Polo added: “Real Madrid were playing for the league title in Mallorca without Valverde, and we all know how that turned out.”

He also noted that “the team’s defensive crisis has become serious, especially as teams are built from the back if they want to win, whilst this team is giving its opponents too many gifts at the back.”

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Bolo expressed concern about what lies ahead, given the lack of reaction and the limited impact of manager Álvaro Arbeloa’s substitutions in the second half against Mallorca, noting that the involvement of Bellingham, Mastanuto and even Vinícius did not give the impression that Real Madrid were playing for the league title.

Conversely, the report considered the only good news to be the return of Militão, who clearly demonstrated during his time on the pitch that he is a key central defender essential for Real Madrid to achieve anything this season, whilst indications suggest that “the Champions League has become the only remaining hope for the Royal team”.