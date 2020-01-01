'The brain is always the same' - Ibrahimovic scores on first AC Milan start since making return to the club

The 38-year-old Swede netted in the second half of his side's 2-0 Serie A win at Cagliari on Saturday

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a goal on his first start for since sealing his return to the club last month.

The 38-year-old Swede netted in Milan's 2-0 win at on Saturday, snapping a three-match winless run for the club.

Milan had also gone three consecutive matches without scoring, but that run was brought to an end when Rafael Leao gave the visitors the lead with a goal in the 46th minute.

In the 64th minute Ibrahimovic – 18 years Leao's senior – put the game away when he swept home a cross from Theo Hernandez to make it 2-0.

It was the Swede's first goal since making his Milan return, with Ibrahimovic having made his first appearance last week with a cameo off the bench in a 0-0 draw with .

After his debut, Ibrahimovic said he wanted to score and "celebrate like a God" in front of the MIlan faithful. After Saturday's game, the striker said he originally wanted to do so in a home match, but was happy to fulfill that promise away as well.

"I meant in San Siro though, not here!" Ibrahimovic told Sky Italia. "On every goal I celebrate like a god, this way I feel alive.

"It is important for a striker to always try to stay in front of the goal," Ibrahimovic said of his goal. "Every now and then the ball goes in, sometimes not. The important thing is that I feel good, then the goals will come.

"I missed a few balls but I need to play to get in shape."

Ibrahimovic said he is aware that his manager Stefano Pioli will look to be cautious with his minutes due to his age, but that he still has plenty to give his new side.

"I'm fine. I know that Pioli thinks of my age, but it's not a problem. The brain is always the same," the striker added.

With the goal, Ibrahimovic has now scored in four different decades in a trophy-laden career: the 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and now the 2020s.

After two seasons in with the , Ibrahimovic confirmed his Milan return last month when he signed a contract through the end of the current campaign with an option to extend the deal a further season.

Ibrahimovic returned to a club where he played between 2010 and 2012, scoring 42 goals in 61 league games. His goal on Saturday was his first strike for the San Siro side since May 6, 2012, a span of 2,806 days.

The Swede also became the fifth-oldest goalscorer for Milan, with only Alessandro Costacurta, Paolo Maldini, Filippo Inzaghi and Nils Liedholm having scored for Milan at a more advanced age.