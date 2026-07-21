The agent of the Inter star on Al-Hilal's interest: I would think this way if I were in his position

Al-Hilal are still hunting the best players available in this summer transfer window, desperate to make amends for a flat campaign last term. And now controversy has flared around one of the files the Saudi club hope to wrap up quickly before the new season kicks off.

Tullio Tinti, agent of Italian defender Alessandro Bastoni, has spelled out the player's stance on leaving Inter Milan. Reports had linked Al-Hilal with a move for him, not least because the Nerazzurri's former coach Simone Inzaghi is now in Saudi Arabia.

Tinti told "Sky Sport Italia": "Normally, I and the players I represent respect contracts. He has two years left on his contract, he is a big Inter fan and he loves this club, and today he is not thinking about joining any other team."

"If a club appears that satisfies both Inter and the player, then we can talk," he added. "All these conversations are still not enough to conduct real negotiations."

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Could Bastoni leave Italy after a rough year on and off the pitch? Tinti smiled at the question. "I don't think so, and perhaps I would think that way if I were in his place."

"This young man has a great sense of responsibility, and he loves the Inter Milan shirt," he continued.

Barcelona and Real Madrid had earlier been credited with an interest, but Italian reports insist Inter will not sanction the sale of their international defender for less than 70 million euros.

At 27, Bastoni has racked up 298 appearances in the Inter shirt across all competitions. In that time he has won three Serie A titles, three Coppa Italia titles and three Italian Super Cup titles.

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