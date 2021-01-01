'The team has to perform' - Terzic has full support of Dortmund board despite another Bundesliga defeat

The interim manager's position in the Westfalenstadion dugout is secure for the time being, according to the man in charge of the playing department

Borussia Dortmund director Sebastian Kehl says Edin Terzic still has the full support of the board despite another damaging Bundesliga defeat.

Dortmund slipped to sixth in the standings after their eighth defeat of the season away at Freiburg at the weekend, with questions now being asked over Terzic's position.

Dortmund are now in danger of missing out on a top-four finish, but the man who runs the club's player department has insisted that the interim manager's short-term future is secure.

What was said?

"Every day we see how Edin Terzic works with the players both professionally and emotionally," Kehl, who has been Dortmund's head of first-team football since 2018, told Kicker after the Freiburg loss.

"How meticulously he goes to work and how clearly he addresses problem points openly and honestly. We, therefore, have absolutely no criticism of his work."

Terzic's record at Dortmund

BVB drafted in Terzic following the sacking of Lucien Favre in early December, but the German head coach has so far been unable to turn the team's fortunes around.

Dortmund have lost four of their opening nine Bundesliga matches under Terzic, who has only seen his side keep one clean sheet since his arrival in the Westfalenstadion dugout.

The German giants have, however, progressed in the DFB-Pokal on his watch, with a 3-2 home win over Paderborn on February 2 seeing them through to the quarter-finals of the competition.

The bigger picture

Dortmund officials will have a decision to make if the team's recent inconsistency continues in the coming weeks, with a vital fixture against Hoffenheim up next on Saturday.

Article continues below

Terzic is on a contract which is due to run until the end of the season, but Dortmund could seek to replace him early amid links with a number of high profile managerial candidates.

RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann has been touted as a potential long-term successor for Favre, while Borussia Monchengladbach's Marco Rose and RB Salzburg coach Jesse Marsch are also reportedly in the frame.

Further reading