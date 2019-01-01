Terengganu sealed Malaysia Cup QF clash against JDT

TFC ended Negeri Sembilan's hopes of making it through to the knockout stage of the 2019 Malaysia Cup win a comfortable 2-0 win over PKNS on Tuesday.

FC knew before going into Tuesday night's clash against FC that they held the upper hand compared to Negeri Sembilan as both chased for the remaining knock-out stage berth from Group A after already previously clinched one of the two spots.

Despite knowing that their better goal difference tally effectively gave them a point more than Negeri, Nafuzi Zain did not take his chance with that risk. His side tore into PKNS right from the start to secure safe passage to the quarterfinal stage of the oldest cup competition in Southeast Asia.

Sanjar Shaakhmedov and Tchetche Kipre both found the back in the 4th and 9th minute respectively after both were given time and space inside the penalty box to fire in thunderous shots beyond a hapless Zarif Irfan in goal for the host at Shah Alam Stadium.

The win sees TFC finishing second behind Kedah in the group and thus meant that their opponent in the quarterfinal will be none other than 2017 champions and reigning champions, Johor Darul Ta'zim.

In the other match played in the group, Kedah crushed Negeri 4-2 to consolidate their position at the top of Group A but now faces a 3-day wait before knowing who their quarterfinal opponent will be. The FC against FC match was supposedly to be played at the same time but was postponed due to illness affecting PJ City.

Farhan Roslan (18'), Fernando Rodriguez (44'), Fayadh Zulkifli (78') and Edgar Bernhardt (90') all scored for The Red Eagles while Negeri's goals came through Igor Luiz (34') and Ferris Danial (66') which ultimately proved to be nothing more than scant consolation for the visitors.

Over at UiTM Stadium in Shah Alam, JDT came from behind to beat UiTM FC 2-1 to continue their hot winning streak in the competition. Zulkifli Zakaria had shocked the visitors with a goal in the 39th minute but Malaysian international Adam Nor Azlin levelled proceedings in the second minute of added time in the first half.

Fadhli Shas's first goal in the competition this year came just two minutes after half time and that was all that JDT needed to win the match. With qualification already secured prior to the start of the match, Benjamin Mora opted to make eight changes from the previous match but they still proved too strong for the bottom placed side in Group B.

