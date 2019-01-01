Terengganu yet to overcome early-season pains, says Tuck

The Turtles need more time before they could hit their stride this season, according to star midfielder Lee Tuck.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Terengganu FC's 1-0 win over Kuala Lumpur (KL) on matchday four of this season's Super League was only their first win this year.

A 1-1 draw at home against PKNS FC on matchday one was followed by a 3-0 thrashing by Pahang in Kuantan, and although a commendable come-from-behind 2-2 draw against defending champions JDT last week offered hopes that the Turtles would finally click, they could not repeat the same performance, against KL, depite coming away with the three points.

In Cheras on Friday, the visitors' forwards repeatedly let their chances go to waste, while their defence at times looked nervous against an opponent who had lost all their first three games of the season. Fortunately, Terengganu centre back Igor Zonjic took it upon himself to find the back of the net with his 69th-minute header, while the opposing team's forwards were guilty of misfiring as well.

When met by the press following the encounter, Terengganu midfielder Lee Tuck admitted that the East Coast peninsular Malaysia side are taking slightly longer than usual to hit their stride in the season.

"We won, but I'm slightly disappointed with the way we played. We could have played better when we had a really good performance last week against JDT, and today we didn't play [the same way]. But in the end we got the three points, so in the way it's a bit sweet and sour,"

"I think we just haven't got into the rhythm of the season, we need some time to do that. We can now look forward to the next game which is against Perak, a tough game, and we've got to put in more effort for that. If we don't do that, why play football?" explained the 30-year old midfielder.

