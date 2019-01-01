Temwa Chawinga and Sarah Michael score in Kvarnsveden win

The two African strikers were on target to ensure a massive win for their Swedish outfit on Saturday

Malawi's Temwa Chawinga and 's Sarah Michael were on target in Kvarnsveden's 6-1 thrashing of Sundsvall in a Swedish Elitettan game on Saturday.

The hosts made a poor start as their struggling visitors took a shock lead through Kaycie Young two minutes into the encounter.

However, Fredrik Bengtsson's side wasted no time to secure a leveller when Micheal scored two minutes later at Ljungbergsplanen.

In the 23rd minute, Kvarnsvedens gained the lead through an own goal before Chawinga increased the tally five minutes from half time.

The visitors conceded another own goal to gift the hosts their fourth goal of the game 10 minutes after the restart, before Alva Lundin scored twice to guarantee a big win for the home side.

Micheal has now scored two goals in 13 appearances this season, while Chawinga has netted 23 times in 17 outings this term.

The result lifts Kvarnsveden to sixth on the Elitettan log with 24 points from 17 games and they will face leaders Umea in their next encounter on Saturday.