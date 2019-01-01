TCH drops Shahrel, Nazirul and Farhan from squad to face Thailand

Tan Cheng Hoe has named his 23-man squad that will face Thailand (Nov 14) and Indonesia (Nov 19) in the two home fixtures of the qualifications.

's Shahrel Fikiri and Nazirul Naim together with 's Farhan Roslan will not be part of the squad when Malaysia welcomes The War Elephants and The Garudas after all three were cut from the team by national team head coach Cheng Hoe.

It is one player for each of the defence, midfield and striking positions but the 23 that were selected still represented the best available options to put Malaysia's challenge in the joint 2022 World Cup and 2023 qualification back on the road after two successive defeats.

This selection possibly also means that Cheng Hoe has finally decided to use Syafiq Ahmad as a striker but not to forget that Shahrel himself is struggling to be fully fit and was not even part of the squad that beat Tajikistan on Saturday.

Meanwhile Syazwan Andik (Johor Darul Ta'zim) has been preferred to be the backup for La'Vere Corbin-Ong after an industrious performance shown when he came on as a substitute in the aforementioned international friendly.

While the return to availabiilty of Mohamadou Sumareh after his suspension in the friendly also meant that Cheng Hoe has sufficient options for the wide attacking berths. Safawi Rasid, Akhyar Rashid and even Syahmi Safari are there to choose from.

Final squad:

Goalkeeper: Farizal Marlias, Khairulazhan Khalid, Haziq Nadzli

Defender: Dominic Tan, Adam Nor Azlin, Shahrul Saad, Aidil Zafuan, Matthew Davies, Syahmi Safari, Syazwan Andik, La'Vere Corbin-Ong

Midfielder: Syamer Kutty Abba, Azzizan Nordin, Nor Azam Azih, Brendan Gan, Baddrol Bakhtiar, Afiq Fazail, Danial Amier

Forward: Safawi Rasid, Mohamadou Sumareh, Akhyar Rashid, Norshahrul Idlan Talaha, Syafiq Ahmad

