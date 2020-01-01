Tau in action as Anderlecht cruise to victory in six-goal thriller against Waasland-Beveren

The South Africa international helped Vincent Kompany's team stretch their unbeaten run in the Belgian top-flight to six games

Percy Tau played for the entire duration as cruised to a 4-2 win over Waasland-Beveren in a Belgian First Division A encounter on Saturday.

Tau made his fifth appearance for the Purple and White at the Freethielstadion but he could not add to his tally of two goals so far this season.

Goals from Adrien Trebel, Jeremy Doku, Yari Verschaeren and Lukas Nmecha secured maximum points for Vincent Kompany's men despite late efforts for Din Sula and Daan Heymans for the hosts.

During the encounter, Tau made the third highest number of key passes, behind Albert Lokonga (4) and Yari Verschaeren (3).

The 26-year-old also played a defensive role in the game and he made three tackles in total.

Saturday’s victory shot Anderlecht to third in the Belgian First Division A table, level on 12 points with second-placed Beerschot while they are six points behind leaders Charleroi.

After playing two games without scoring, Tau will be hoping to find the back of the net when Kompany's side welcome AS Eupen to Lotto Park on September 27.

His last goal was against KV Oostende where he helped his team secure a 2-2 draw on August 28.

Tau is in his third year in having spent the last two seasons on loan from Premier League outfit and Hove Albion.

Last season, the Bafana Bafana star helped win the First Division A title with a contribution of three goals in 18 appearances and he also made his debut appearance in the Uefa group stage against .