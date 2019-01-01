Tatsuma Yoshida calls up Hafiz Nor and Irwan Shah

Yoshida has called up Hafiz Nor and Irwan Shah to replace Farhan Zulkifli and Zulqarnaen Suzliman

Singapore National Team Coach Tatsuma Yoshida has called up Hafiz Nor and Irwan Shah to replace Farhan Zulkifli and Zulqarnaen Suzliman in the 23-strong squad to face Uzbekistan in their fourth Group D match of the FIFA World Cup 2022™ and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) 2023 Preliminary Joint Qualification Round 2 campaign tomorrow.

defender Zulqarnaen, 21, sustained an injury during the first half of the Lions' 3-0 defeat away to on Thursday and has been replaced by FC defender Irwan, 30. FC attacker Hafiz, 31, had been unable to travel with the squad to play Jordan and Saudi Arabia last week as his wife's due date coincided with the period; he now rejoins the team following the birth of his new-born child.

The Lions face Uzbekistan at the National Stadium, with kick-off at 7.45 pm and tickets can be purchased at www.sportshubtix.sg.

The match will also be broadcast LIVE online on Mediacorp’s Toggle platform at toggle.sg.