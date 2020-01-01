Tariq Lamptey: Brighton boss Graham Potter addresses Ghana target's suspension ahead of Liverpool game

The Seagulls manager shares his thoughts about losing the right-back for Saturday's Premier League tie

and Hove Albion manager Graham Potter wants the club to move on from losing Tariq Lamptey to suspension ahead of Saturday's epic Premier League clash with .

The target was sent off in stoppage time during last week's 2-1 away win over for a second bookable offence.

He copped his two yellow cards within a period of two minutes, the first coming for a foul in the 89th minute and the second in the first minute of injury time for a late challenge.

“It is what it is. We have to get on with it," Cooper said, as reported by AE Daily.

“We have a squad of players and we have to adapt. At the same time, Tariq has done really well for us.

“He is an important part of what we are trying to do and I thought he was really good.

“He has got some incredible attributes we try to use the best we can.

“Don’t forget he was playing on Jack Grealish’s side, who is in an incredible moment of form.

“He is having to cover a bit of ground and I thought his teammates helped him, covered behind him well.”

Lamptey's good form for Brighton has caught the eye of Ghana football officials who have launched a strong bid to secure his international future from .

The 20-year-old right-back, who was born to Ghanaian parents in Hillingdon, currently plays for his country of birth at U21 level.

“In fact when I was watching him [Lamptey] on TV, the first thing I did was to call a couple of people and it was clear that he will be a good player for our national team, the Black Stars,” Ghana FA Executive Council member George Amoakoh told Nhyira FM in September.

“It is not going to be easy [to get him to switch international allegiance]. The national team's department is making serious efforts to get his parents and the boy to agree to play for Ghana.

“But it's not going to be easy. I don’t want to sound like it's impossible, but it's not going to be easy.

“Most of the [Ghanaian] players born in Europe, if you want to entice them to come and play for Ghana, it is very difficult. They mostly aspire to play for their country of birth or host countries. Even their parents don’t opt for their children playing for Ghana."

Lamptey is one of two main England-born targets of the Ghana Football Association, the second being striker Eddie Nketiah.