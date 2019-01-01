Cheng Hoe confident Safawi will always want to play for Malaysia

Malaysia head coach Tan Cheng Hoe has praised the growing importance of rising star Safawi Rasid in his team.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Malaysia head coach Tan Cheng Hoe has praised the growing importance of rising star Safawi Rasid in his team, and is adamant that the player will always be committed to the national team.

The Johor Darul Ta'zim star was the man of the match in Harimau Malaya's 7-1 drubbing of Timor-Leste in their first leg first play-off round match on Friday, bagging two goals and two assists.

On Monday, when asked by Goal in the second leg pre-match press conference, Cheng Hoe spoke of the forward's commitment to improving, as well his loyalty to the national team.

"Everyone can see the improvements he has been showing in every match. He's a better player now that he works hard in training and gives 100 per cent in matches, while he always stays humble by remaining committed to getting better.

"He has a bright future with Malaysia... and I believe he wants to continue playing for the national team. I don't forsee him getting sidelined in the future," remarked the former head coach.

Speaking on the second leg match, Cheng Hoe revealed that winger Syazwan Zainon and defender Dominic Tan have picked up knocks, but are likely to recover in time.

He wants his charges to continue playing as well they did on Friday.

"The boys played well against Timor-Leste in the first leg. [In the second] I still want them to maintain the same level of focus, intensity, the same way of playing.

"Hopefully after three days of rest they have recovered fully for the match, ready to keep playing the way I want them to," he remarked.

1 Hari Lagi



Harimau Malaya perlukan sokongan anda untuk terus mengaum malam esok.



BELI 1 PERCUMA 1!

(Beli 1 tiket & boleh masuk 2 orang)



Beli online di https://t.co/yPVcBAL5ko atau di kaunter tiket stadium bermula 5.00 petang esok di Pintu C & E.#FAM #HarimauMalaya #RayaBola pic.twitter.com/0OG03wOzZh — FA Malaysia (@FAM_Malaysia) June 9, 2019

Follow Goal Malaysia's Instagram account to see photos and watch videos from Malaysian football!