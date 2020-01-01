Tampines Rovers v PSM Makassar: TV channel, live stream, kickoff time & LIVE updates

The Singapore Premier League outfit host Indonesian opposition again as their continental adventure continues in the AFC Cup

Preview

will welcome PSM Makassar to the Jalan Besar Stadium on Wednesday to contest their group stages opener.

The Singapore giants put up a good fight against Bali United in preliminary round 1 of the AFC , but were eventually beaten 5-3 after extra time and will now be looking to make a name for themselves in the AFC Cup instead.

The Mighty Stags also meet -Iloilo and Shan United in Group H, but start off with another Indonesian battle as they are looking for revenge after their defeat at the hands of Bali.

"We are all very excited to start our AFC Cup campaign," stated head coach Gavin Lee at Tuesday's pre-match conference.

PSM, meanwhile, saw off Lalenok United in the play-off round, with Ferdinand Alfred Sinaga netting an incredible four times over the course of the two-legged tie.

Head coach Bojan Hodak was in bullish mood ahead of Wednesday's encounter and was adamant his side are ready for the challenge ahead.

"Tampines are a team that have a lot of experience in the AFC Cup, but we are very much ready for the game," he stressed.

Tampines Rovers vs PSM Makassar on Singapore and Indonesia TV

Game Tampines Rovers vs PSM Makassar Date Wednesday, February 12 Time 19:45 WITA / SGT Location Jalan Besar Stadium Singapore TV Channel Fox Sports Asia 2 Indonesia TV Channel Fox Sports Asia 2

Tampines Rovers vs PSM Makassar live streaming in Singapore and Indonesia

In Singapore, the game can be watched live and on-demand with Fox Sports Asia 2.

Indonesia readers can watch the game live on Fox Sports Asia 2, too. Meanwhile, you can find out what other football is showing on TV here.

Singapore online stream Indonesia online stream Fox Sports Asia 2 Fox Sports Asia 2

Predicted line-ups

Tampines Rovers: Zulfairuuz Rudy; Daniel Bennett, Amirul Adli, Irwan Shah, Madhu Mohana, Shah Shahiran, Kyoga Nakamura, Huzaifah Aziz, Zehrudin Mehmedovic, Jordan Webb, Boris Kopitovic.

PSM: Miswar Saputra; Hussein El Dor, Seric Hasic, Leo Guntara, Roni Beroperay, Asnawi Mangkualam, Rizky Pellu, Yakob Sayuri, Ferdinand Sinaga, Osas Saha, Giancarlo Lopes.