Super Eagles coach Rohr looking to have 'good working relationship' with Yobo

The 66-year-old German tactician is impressed with the attitude of the former Nigeria international

coach Gernot Rohr is looking to have a good working relationship with his new assistant Joseph Yobo and has praised him for his motivation.

The former defender was appointed into his new role this year by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) after Imama Amapakabo was sacked.

Although it is believed the German tactician was not consulted in the appointment of the ex-Super Eagles captain, Rohr has started working well with him and he is impressed with his attitude.

"It is interesting to have such a former player with us," Rohr told ESPN.

"I was satisfied with the job of Imama. He was a very good assistant. But NFF decided to change so I have to accept, and I accept. I see that this person now is in a good spirit and I am happy about it. There will not be any problem in our staff.

"I think it only could be so easy to say let's do two years more. Nothing special from my side that I want more. So it could be very easy.

"We spoke together; he gave me a first call and then I called him back and we are in touch regularly. I even asked him to help me already because I cannot move for the moment to take connections and contact our players in Nigeria.

"I asked him to meet and speak with Ikechukwu Ezenwa, with Ifeanyi Ifeanyi who was with us for one of the last games.

"There is also Samuel Kalu, who is also in Lagos because he was able to take one of the last planes out of .

"So I asked him to be in touch with some of our players who are in Nigeria, and that is what he did.

"I am happy to see that he has good motivation and is in good spirits and I think we can have a good working relationship together."

Rohr, who is currently in France, will be expected to reach an agreement with the NFF on a new contract on his arrival to the country.

The Super Eagles were scheduled to take on Sierra Leone in an qualifying game last month before the match was suspended due to coronavirus outbreak.