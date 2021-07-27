Super Cup 2021: When it is, venue, TV channel, stream & how to buy tickets

Chelsea have the chance of clinching another trophy ahead of the start of the new season when they face Villarreal in the Super Cup final

The Super Cup final brings together the two winners of the two main European club competitions, the Champions League and the Europa League.

This year, European champions Chelsea will lock horns against Villarreal, two years after the Blues themselves lost the same final to Liverpool after they qualified as 2019 Europa League winners.

The Super Cup is seen as the unofficial curtain-raiser to welome the start of the domestic club season, and Goal brings you all the details, including how to watch on TV.

On this page

When is the 2021 Super Cup?

The 2021 Super Cup will be played on Wednesday August 11. Kick-off time has been set at 8pm BST (3pm ET).

It will be contested between Chelsea and Villarreal, winners of the 2021 Champions League and Europa League, respectively.

Chelsea won their second Champions League trophy after defeating Premier League rivals Manchester City in the final 1-0, with Kai Havertz scoring the sole goal.

Villarreal were crowned Europa League victors after pulling an upset over Manchester United in the final, victorious in the penalty shootout after the game ended 1-1 after extra-time.

Return to top

How to watch the 2021 Super Cup on TV & stream live online

UK TV channel UK streaming BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate BTSport.com, BT Sport App

In the United Kingdom (UK), BT Sport 1 will broadcast the 2021 Super Cup live on TV. The game will also be available to watch live on BTSport.com and the BT Sport App.

U.S. TV channel U.S. streaming / Paramount+

The game will only be streaming in the United States (U.S.) on Paramount+.

Return to top

Where is the 2021 Super Cup being played?

Belfast's Windsor Park is set to be the stage for the 2021 Super Cup, being chosen by the the UEFA Executive Committee head of the likes of Belarus, Minsk's Dinamo Stadium; Helsinki, Finland's Olympic Stadium; and Kharkiv, Ukraine's Metalist Stadium.

Windsor Park was selected as host on September 24, 2019, and has a capacity of 18,434 – the smallest of all the stadiums who submitted bids.

Return to top

How many fans can attend the 2021 Super Cup?

UEFA have yet to announce how many fans will be allowed to attend the 2021 Super Cup, but it is assumed that at least a significant amount of fans will be permitted to attend as they posted about forthcoming ticket details on the official website.

For the 2020 Super Cup, UEFA allowed 30 per cent of the Puskas Arena in Budapest to be filled with supporters (20,000) in their 'trial event' to comply with Covid-19 safety rules.

Return to top

Article continues below

2020 Super Cup winners

Bayern are the most recent Super Cup winners, though they were unable to defend their title after they were knocked out of last season's Champions League in the quarter-finals by Paris Saint-Germain.

The Bundesliga giants defeated Sevilla 2-1 in the 2020 Super Cup final at the Puskas Arena, with Leon Goretzka and Javi Martinez's strikes ultimately cancelling out Lucas Ocampos' early penalty.

Return to top