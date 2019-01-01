Subhasish Bose: Excited to train under a legendary defender like Igor Stimac
Mumbai City FC's Subhasish Bose is raring to train under Croatian legend Igor Stimac, who has been appointed as the new head coach of the Indian national team.
The steely defender feels that he can personally benefit a lot from Stimac's experience as a defender. The Croatian defender has a legendary status at English side Derby County and also featured in the Bronze medal winning team of Croatia in World Cup 1998.
"I personally am very excited to train under him, knowing that he has been a legendary defender himself. Looking forward to
Stimac has coached Croatian national team and led them to the 2014 World Cup qualifying play-offs.
Apart from his national team coaching experience, Stimac has also won laurels at the club level. He led his hometown club Hajduk Split to the Croatian First Football League title in 2004-05 while also taking the side all the way to the final in the Croatian Football Cup in the same year.
His most recent coaching stints have come in Asia with Sepahan in Iran and Al-Shahania in Qatar.
Bose will be looking to impress the Croatian tactician in the upcoming football camp in New Delhi to book his place in the flight to Thailand.