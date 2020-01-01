Suarez: It'd be nice if Bartomeu told me if he wants me out of Barcelona

The 33-year-old has been linked with a departure from Camp Nou but he insists he wants to stay where he is

Luis Suarez says president Josep Maria Bartomeu should tell him if he wants the Uruguayan striker to leave the club.

After Ronald Koeman's appointment as coach, the Catalan side are expected to make more big changes to the first-team following their second-place finish in and 8-2 humiliation at the hands of in the quarter-final.

The 33-year-old forward scored 21 goals in 36 appearances in all competitions in the last campaign, having been hindered by a knee injury, while he has also entered the final year of his contract at Camp Nou.

The ex- and star says he wants to remain at the club for the time being, but wants clarity from Bartomeu as rumours about his future continue to circulate.

“There is talk of some names that the president gave, of changes that can be made, but nobody told me that they want to do without me,” Suarez said in an interview with El Pais .

“If this is the desire of the club, it would be good if the person in charge speaks directly to me. I've been at Barca for six years, enough time to say what they think. It's better to tell me if I am one of the ones that they want out. It remains to be seen.

“I also want the best for the club and my plan today is to continue, but if the club thinks that I am expendable, I have no problem speaking with those who decide.

“[I want to stay], as long as I am counted on, I want to continue contributing as much as I can.

“I have felt the support of the fans since I arrived and that also gives me a lot of strength to continue.”

Suarez added that he would accept a substitute role next season should the Blaugrana strengthen in attack during the transfer window.

“I would accept it here as I have always accepted it in my career,” he said.

“Competition is always good and if the coach considers that I should start from the bench, I have no problem helping with the role they give me. I think I can still contribute a lot to this club.”