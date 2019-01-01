Stuttgart coach Tim Walter believes in Silas Wamangituka's identity

Die Roten boss has backed the Congolese player’s identity, dispelling rumours he is not who he claims to be

coach Tim Walter has come to the defense of Silas Wamangituka, saying “there is no doubt” he is the player his documents identify him as.

French publication L'Equipe reported 20-year-old Wamangituka could be another player in Silas Mvumpa Katompa who is a year older.

Max Mokey Nza-Ngi, the president of the Congolese club MK Etancheite, further claimed Katompa was under contract with the Central African club before moving to Paris FC and then Stuttgart.

Wamangituka also followed this path having been purchased by Die Roten for eight million euros in August.

"For us there is no doubt," Walter said.

"So I try to support him [Wamangituka] with everything I have. We would no longer address the issue internally and deal with the striker as we have done so far. I am always there for the boy, so nothing changes.”

Article continues below

“Silas is a very reserved young man, rather shy in the cabin. For him personally it is all about football, and for us it is important that Silas is the player on the pitch we want."

Wamangituka has scored four goals and provided one assist in 12 II matches for Stuttgart.

The Mercedes-Benz Arena outfit is third in the German second tier with 29 points from 16 games, five points behind leaders Arminia Bielefeld.