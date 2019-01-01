Stones looking to fill Kompany’s boots & earn extended Man City stay after letting England down

The Three Lions international admits he endured a difficult end to the 2018-19 campaign, but is determined to make amends by covering for a legend

John Stones is looking to fill the “big boots” of Vincent Kompany and prove himself worthy of an extended stay at .

The reigning Premier League champions are down one centre-half on the squad which secured an historic domestic treble in 2018-19.

Pep Guardiola does, however, have plenty of big-money options at his disposal, including an international who was acquired for £47.5 million ($59m) in the summer of 2016.

The City boss has suggested that he will not be looking to add in that department during what is left of the current transfer window, with faith set to be shown in those already on his books.

Stones could get the chance to cover the loss of talismanic captain Kompany, with the 25-year-old declaring himself to be up for the challenge.

He told Sky Sports: "There's some big shoes to fill - Vinnie set a benchmark at the club which I don't think can be done again.

"He's such a good person and for anyone who becomes captain, if they do half the job he did then they will be able to call themselves successful.

"He was such a key player for us, and will be missed by everyone, especially me personally.

"But it's a great challenge for me and us all to step up and grab the bull by the horns and run with it now."

Stones has struggled for consistency throughout his time at City and admits to having endured a tough end to the 2018-19 campaign.

He was out of favour at club level and made a costly error as England suffered a Nations League semi-final defeat to the Netherlands.

There is a determination on his part to bounce back stronger, with Stones adding: "It was a difficult last two months of the season and the England game was a difficult night for me personally.

"I let a lot of people down - the manager, players and nation and put my hands up and it's something I have to live with.

Article continues below

"But I'll come back fighting stronger and I'm not one to give up easily on something.

"I love the club [City] and everyone here and want to be the best player I can and striving to be where I want to be.

"If I keep working hard every day to improve like I am then I will hopefully get there."