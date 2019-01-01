Stoke City to wait on Oghenekaro Etebo for Derby County clash
Stoke City will have to wait on midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo ahead of Wednesday's Championship game against Derby County.
The 23-year-old picked up a groin injury while leading his side to a 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest last two weeks, opening the scoring with his first goal since joining the Potters.
He subsequently missed out on the 0-0 stalemate against Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road on Saturday, with Charlie Adam taking his spot.
But, according to assistant manager Paul Hart, the former Las Palmas player - who was part of Monday’s training - have until game day to prove his fitness.
”We will make a decision on Peter Etebo and Sam Vokes tomorrow. They have progressed well since picking up injuries,” Hart said in a pre-match conference.
This season, Etebo has played 25 times, with the strike against Nottingham his only goal for the Potters this season.