Steven Gerrard collects his Premiership Manager of the Month award in Dubai

Steven Gerrard collected his December Premiership Manager of the Month award in Dubai.

's Glasgow have been in the United Arab Emirates training at their winter camp when it was announced their manager Steven Gerrard had won the December Scottish Premiership Manager of the Month award. The former player picked up the award after wins over Hearts, , and Old Firm derby rivals in December.

🏅 Steven Gerrard has today been named @spfl Manager of the Month for December. Congratulations Gaffer!



➡️ Read More: https://t.co/etiWx5cF95 pic.twitter.com/Hq0oitfyw0 — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) January 8, 2020

🆕 TRAINING: Day One in Dubai.



📺 Watch the full training video: https://t.co/ecPb00zQY1

🔐 Subscribe To RTV: https://t.co/FVbn5yUf7V pic.twitter.com/tmzF0YLBup

— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) January 7, 2020

🇦🇪GALLERY: Day One in Dubai.



📸 View the full training gallery: https://t.co/oCOgNK9EDY pic.twitter.com/kVyKyoGRkY — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) January 7, 2020

Assistant boss Gary McAllister said “We come here with the fact that we’ll be training in a nice bit of heat which will be a nice change from the Scottish winter,”.



“From a fitness point of view, I think the sports analysis guys will be taking note of their fitness levels – I’m not going to say it will be a mini pre-season, but there will be a wee bit of physical work and some physical testing to see where the players are and looking at that, their ability to get through to the end of the season without any problems."

Rangers are training at the top class Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex in Dubai. They have a friendly match against Uzbekistani champions Lokomotiv Tashkent, on Saturday 11th January at the Sevens Stadium (3pm local time).

