Steve Mvoue: Cameroon midfielder joins Toulouse from Azur Star Yaounde

The 18-year-old midfielder will continue with his development at the French second division outfit from Yaounde based Azur Star

have announced the signing of 18-year-old international Steve Mvoue from Azur Star Yaounde.

The teenager, son of Regine Mvoue - the first ever captain of Cameroon women’s team will continue his development with the Violets, who will commence life in French Ligue Two next season.

At the Stadium de Toulouse, he joins his elder brother Stephane Zobo who is expected to help him settle down quickly in Patrice Garande’s squad. Zobo scored twice in Cameroon’s 2017 U-17 campaign in Gabon.

Mvoue announced himself to the beautiful game having featured in the 2019 Africa U17 Cup of Nations where he helped Cameroon win a second African title in and was named as tournament’s best player in the process.

In June 2019, he was handed his senior international debut under former coach Clarence Seedorf, coming in as a 68th minute substitute for Paul-Georges Ntep as the Indomitable Lions defeated Zambia 2-1 in an international friendly.

At the Fifa U17 World Cup staged in , he could not help his team progress past the group stage from Group E which had , and Tajikistan.

"It's a great joy for me to officially sign with the Toulouse Football Club,” Mvoue told club website.



“For a long time, and even since my first visit here, I had this desire to engage with the club, and work with people I know and with whom I get along very well.



“Now I want to focus only on the field, and perform with the club. I will first have to recover from my injury. I'll be patient, and I'll come back even stronger!"



He also went on social media to show his excitement following the move to the French team while showing appreciation to his mother and and Milan great Samuel Eto’o.

Je suis heureux de vous annoncer ma signature au @ToulouseFC merci à DIEU , ma famille , mes proches ma mère Mvoue Régine qui m’a former depuis que je suis petit, mon groupe de management Utopia Group Que Dieu Bénisse merci à tous #Forzaviola💜 merci papa @setoo9 pic.twitter.com/yumXxf31nc — Steve Mvoue (@steve_mvoue10) July 27, 2020

“I am happy to announce my signature at Toulouse FC thank you God, my family, my relatives, my mother Mvoue Regine who trained me since I was little, my management group Utopia Group, May God bless thank you to all #Forzaviola. Thank you dad Samuel Eto’o,” he tweeted.