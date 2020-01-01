Raheem Sterling surpasses Yaya Toure’s Manchester City goal record with Brighton opener

The England international is now the second highest scoring player for the Citizens in the Premier League after netting their opening goal on Saturday

Raheem Sterling has surpassed Yaya Toure's goal record for in the Premier League with his opener in Saturday's outing against and Hove Albion.

Sterling's 21st-minute strike at the Amex Stadium took his tally to 63 league goals for the Citizens, one ahead of Toure who scored 62 goals during his eight-year stay in Manchester.

The former attacker has been in fine goalscoring form for Man City this season with 15 goals in 30 league appearances so far.

superstar Sergio Aguero stands as City's all-time top scorer in the English top-flight with 180 goals in 263 appearances followed by Sterling and Toure in the second and third spots respectively while David Silva trails in the fourth place with 59 league goals.

During his trophy-laden career at the Etihad Stadium, Toure scored 62 goals and provided 32 assists in 230 Premier League matches before his exit in 2018.

Apart from his individual feats, the four-time African Footballer of the Year had a successful spell in by winning three top-flight titles, two League Cups, one and the FA Community Shield.

Toure brought an end to his eight-year stint in Pep Guardiola’s side at the finish of the 2017-18 season, and he moved on to Greek giants Olympiacos where he spent just three months before terminating his contract.

The 37-year-old most recently played in League One where he helped Qingdao Huanghai win the second division title and gained promotion to the Chinese for the 2020 season.